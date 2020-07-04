Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, has distributed palliatives to people of Umaisha, in Toto Local Government Area of Nassarawa State to alleviate their sufferings against the COVID-19, pandemic that is ravaging the world.

The benefitting communities are Uyga Kolo, Kuwa, Katakpa, Shapan Kuto, Shapan Abagpa and Kanyaho.

The gesture according to commander Guards Brigade Brigadier-General Takuti Usman, is part of activities lined up to mark the 157, Nigerian Army Day Celebrations(NADCEL), schedule for JULY, 7.

Items distributed to the villagers include bags of rice, vegetable oils, beverages, powdered milk, sugar, seasoning, salt, tomato paste among others.

Gen Usman, who was represented by his Chief Of Staff Colonel Kassim Sidi, while noting that the palliative is aimed at cushioning the sufferings the people are going through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the army decided to distribute palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians across the country to share in their pains in this of the pandemic.

He said that NADCEL, which is being celebrated every year in a very elaborate way, would be lowed key this year owe to the COVID-19, pandemic, hence the army thought is wise to distribute palliatives to vulnerable members of the society.

The commander who also spoke on the security situation in the state, said the Nigerian army has established two super camps in the area to curb activities of bandits, kidnaping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities in the area.

Also speaking, the chairman Toto Local Government Area Prince Nuhu Dauda, who commended the army for tackling the security challenges bedeviling the town, thanked them for the palliatives which he said would go a long way to cushion the sufferings of the people occasioned by the pandemic.