The Federal Government agency that drives activities in the nation’s vehicle manufacturing industry – National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has explained that the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) Fiscal Incentive and Guarantees Bill is being reviewed in the interest of the sector.

This is contrary to belief in some quarters that the bill, which is critical to the implementation of the NAIDP, also called the auto policy, has been suspended.

The Director-General of the NADDC, Aliyu Jelani, made the clarification on Tuesday when members of the Nigerian Automotive Manufacturers Association (NAMA) visited him in his office in Abuja.

He explained that NAIDP Fiscal Incentive and Guarantees Bill was being reviewed to make it more comprehensive, more engaging, robust and effective towards achieving sustainable growth and development of the automotive industry in Nigeria within the shortest possible time.

The NADDC Director General assured local auto assemblers that the review was an indication of government’s commitment towards pursuing the development plan to a long-term and sustainable conclusion.

Jelani stated that the council was working in tandem with the Presidency, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Federal Ministry of Justice, as well as collating inputs from other stakeholders towards fast-tracking the review process of the bill.

The joint committees on industry at the National Assembly, he also disclosed, is eager to facilitate speedy passage of the bill, when re-presented.

He assured the visiting NAMA members that the government was enormously excited about the auto industry; adding that everything was being done to complete the process of legislating the NAIDP into law so as to guarantee the confidence of investors.

Responding, NAMA Chairman and Managing Director of VON Automobiles Nigeria Limited, Ojo, Lagos, Tokunbo Aromolaran, commended the various initiatives being spearheaded by NADDC, especially those relating to the auto policy, vehicle finance scheme, local content, patronage of made-in-Nigeria vehicles, automotive test centres, auto industrial parks, pilot auto service hubs, and mechatronics training, among others.

Others in the NAMA delegation were chief executives of local auto assembly plants and their representatives, including the Executive Director of NAMA, Remi Olaofe; Frank Nneji, of Transit Support Services; Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed and Bawo Omagbitse, Managing Director and General Manager, Sales & Marketing, respectively, of PAN Nigeria, Kaduna; and Kayode Nariwo of Proforce Limited (sundry armoured vehicles manufacturer in Ode-Remo, Ogun state).

Deputy Managing Directing, CFAO Motors, Kunle Jaiyesimi; Vice President- Business Development of Kia Motors Nigeria, Olu Tikolo; Benneth Ejindu of ANAMMCO, Emene-Enugu; Gautam Kumar Sharma and Abah Ben, both of Stallion Group; Alfred Okugbeni and Ajewole John, both of Nigerian Sinotrucks Limited; and Adetola Ibrahim of Metal Mate Limited, also participated in the meeting with the NADDC DG.