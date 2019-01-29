Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Simba Group of Companies, an automobile engineering company, has partnered the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to train 15,000 Nigerian mechanics on assembling of vehicles and motorcycles across the country.

The company representative, Mr. Naved Hasan, made the disclosure, yesterday, while speaking with newsmen after the closing ceremony of 170 automobile mechanics in Kebbi State, who were trained by the company as part of NADDC’s training for young mechanics in the Northwest zone.

Hasan, who explained that the trainees underwent five days vigorous training, noted that they also introduced them to new technology, which was the new initiative in Nigeria and Indian, respectively.

“We trained 15 , 000 mechanics last year in collaboration with the NADDC. Our objective is to provide solution for Nigerians to ease their lives, by providing new technology. We are introducing new technology to them, such as water cool engine, which has just been launched in Indian and, now, in Nigeria. We also introduced excellence flash. We want to do more for Nigerians and that is why here, in Kebbi, we’ve trained 170 mechanics in the last five days, on engine assembly and vehicle maintenance,” he said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the trainees, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, charged them to utilise their skills,knowledge acquired during the training for the benefits of their society.