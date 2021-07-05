By Moses Akaigwe, 08111813034

The director-general of the Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to the sustained development of the automotive industry.

The DG made the remark at the 15th Lagos Motor Fair, which ended on Saturday in Victoria Island, where he commended the organisers, BKG Exhibitions, and the exhibitors for keeping the event alive despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

He pledged that government, through the NADDC and the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, was ready to support manufacturers even as he renewed his council’s call for sustained patronage of locally assembled vehicles.

Declaring the fair open, Aliyu said, “We are sure it’s going to add value to many people. Those that have jobs in the factories would be using it for their personal needs. These are the types of development that the Federal Government, through the NADDC and the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, would continue to focus on and continue to support, because we strongly believe the only viable future for Nigeria is the one of industrialisation and the sector plays a significant role in any nation.

“There is infrastructure on ground. When you look at the vehicles here, these companies and more have invested over N500 billion in their plants and factories. So, they believe in the Nigerian market. The reason why these questions keep coming up is because of lack of patronage.

“The ability to build these vehicles exists and it’s not something we are chasing and it is not something that would happen in the next five or 10 years. It exists already, but Nigerians would buy these vehicles and you would be surprised at the high percentage of Nigerian-made vehicles on the roads.”

The NADDC Director General also sounded upbeat about the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) Fiscal Incentive and Guarantees Bill, saying, “We are done with the draft, we are looking at that final draft to crystalise it further and once it is out, we are sure it would pass through as an Executive Bill.

“But one beautiful thing is that we have investors and stakeholders even as we face challenges, even as we are working on the review of the auto policy, they have invested billions of Naira in the Nigerian automotive sector saying that they believe in it and they are here for Nigeria and they would continue to be for Nigeria to the betterment of the nation.

“Government is always ready not just to support the manufacturers, but every Nigerian citizen. We will continue to work all relevant stakeholders and ensuring that the correct policies are put in place that would in the long run put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”

Earlier while addressing the guests, exhibitors and visitors at the opening ceremony, the Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions, Ifeanyi Agwu, said the event had to go on in order to ensure that the automotive industry remains in the front burner of economic discuss following the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the fair was used to draw attention to the need to address the uncertainties of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

Agwu enjoined auto industry stakeholders to ensure that the sector regains the traction it gathered with the introduction of the NAIDP, stating that this would help to fast-track the development of the sector.

The motor fair organiser further remarked, “Nigeria is very important to the global automotive business as virtually all brands in the industry compete to enter and capture the market. I urge all the stakeholders not to allow the litany of policy somersaults and current economic downturn to squeeze life out of the industry.

“We cannot afford to always slaughter long term goals at the altar of short term and immediate gain as contained in Section 38 of the Finance Act 2021.

“We all need to utilise a strategic platform as this one to consistently draw the attention of law makers, policy makers and executors to the happenings in the sector through our active participations.

“This will ultimately help in pushing the affairs of the sector into the front burner of the nation’s economic discuss to elicit right and best attention. This is why despite the daunting challenges, we have been facing in organizing this annual event we resolved not to take the easy way out which is to quit. The emphasis is on keeping the sector alive.”

Some of the exhibitors at the fair were Mikano Motors {with the newly launched Geely Coolray Emgrand7, as well as ZNA 6}; Coscharis Motors Plc {Renault, Ford, and Ford Trucks}; and the Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council.

Also present at the fair which opened on June 28, and ended on Saturday, July 3, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, was Kia Nigeria with the new Sorento and K5 sedan {sharing the stand with the DFM range}, just as JET Motor Company showcased Jet Mover electric vans/buses.

