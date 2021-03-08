From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) in collaboration with the Coscharis group Ltd on Monday embarked on a two weeks digital training of southeast youths on automobile design.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Director General of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu said that the council decided to partner with Coscharis to impact a digital knowledge of vehicle designs using solid works and simulation software design to improve the car manufacturing industry in Nigeria.

While, urging the participants to take the training seriously, he said he is optimistic, the training will help improve the Nigeria car manufacturing industry and thereby given a boost to the country’s economy.

In his own speech, founder and CEO of Coscharis group Nigeria Ltd, Cosmas Maduka represented by the company’s Head, Solution business for solid works , Clement Nnedu vow that his company would do everything in his capacity to ensure the success of the the trainee.

While urging the youths to stay focus and be resilient in their training , he noted that the designed components by the youths would be used in Nigeria after its prototype is tested and certified okay it will now be mass produced to meet global market standard.

Maduka also seek the federal government’s partnership in this regard, maintaining that as a major distributor of solid works it will help boost the economy of the country and reduce unemployment in the youths.

A total of 18 youths participated in the training from the southeast zone. This is in continuation of the training earlier kicked off in the Northwest(Sokoto State).