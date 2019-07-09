Felix Ikem, Nsukkka

Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Aliyu Jelani, has commended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for being the first to produce electric car in the country.

Aliyu made the commendation in Nsukka, yesterday, during the unveiling of the electric car produced by the Faculty of Engineering of the institution.

The five-seater car named ‘Lion Ozumba 551’, the first indigenous electric car with 80 per cent local content material to be produced in the country was initiated by the immediate past vice chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba.

Aliyu urged other universities in the country to emulate UNN in giving attention to issues concerning innovations and technology in order to turn the country’s economy around.

“NADDC on February 6, invited UNN, University of Lagos, Usuman Danfodo University and Meteorological Institute and urged them to prepare a paper design on how to produce electric car in the country.

“The council is happy that UNN is the first to prepare a paper design and produce electrical car that has been unveiled and test-run today in the university.

“We urge other universities and higher institutions in the country to emulate innovation and technology spirit of UNN,” he said.

The DG, who was represented by the Director, Finance and Account, David Oyetunji, said improving on automobile industry would help create employment and reduce the amount of money used in importing cars into the country.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, said his administration would continue to give innovation and technology the highest attention, in order to move the university to the next level

Igwe thanked the immediate past VC, who he said laid the foundation of innovation, technology and through his hard work, made UNN the number one university in the country.

“I’m lucky to take over UNN from Ozumba because he left behind a strong institution. I will consolidate and improve on his achievements.

“I commend the faculty of engineering for making the university proud and naming the car after Ozumba, who ignited the fire of innovation and technology in the university.

“I also commend NADDC for its encouragement and giving UNN a chance to showcase its potential,” he said.

Prof. Ozumba said he was overwhelmed when he received invitation to witness the unveiling of the electric car

“When I came on board as the 14th VC, I said we needed an electric vehicle to be at par with China, United States of America, Sweden and the rest for the forth industrial revolution,” he said.

“That was why I provided the resources and gave Dr. Ozoemena Ani the mandate to produce the electric car because I believe the only way we can improve our country’s economy is by innovation.