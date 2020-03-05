Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Wednesday conducted airstrikes on more logistics facilities belonging to Boko Haram terrorists located at Bakari Gana on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodores Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement:

“The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some logistics facilities belonging to Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Bakari Gana on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. This was achieved in air strikes conducted yesterday, 4 March 2020, as one of the missions marking the commencement of a new air interdiction operation – Operation DECISIVE EDGE – which was initiated to specifically target known BHT hideouts that are inaccessible to ground forces due to the terrain as well as the fact that the approaches to the locations are heavily mined.

“The attack was executed after a series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the BHTs were storing their fuel and other logistics in some huts within Bakari Gana. Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter jets to engage the location in two waves of attack, recording devastating hits in the target area leading to the destruction of the fuel storage facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. Some of the BHT fighters were also neutralised in the process.

“Earlier in the day, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) also provided close air support as a combination of air and ground operations dealt a decisive blow on the BHTs, neutralising several of their fighters and destroying some gun trucks.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain the intensity of its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”