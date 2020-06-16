Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed more bandit camps in a forest in Katsina State, south of Birnin Kogo, along the Katsina-Zamfara boundary area.

The DHQ said the airstrikes also killed scores of the bandits in the operations that was conducted on June 15.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, saying:

‘In continuation of the renewed offensive to rid the North West and North Central States of criminal elements, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed some armed bandits’ camps in a forest in Katsina State south of Birnin Kogo along the Katsina-Zamfara boundary area. The air strikes were executed yesterday, 15 June 2020, as part of missions under the subsidiary Operation ACCORD after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicated that some clusters of huts in the area were being used as mini-camps by members of notorious armed bandits’ gang led by one so-called “Adamu Aleiro”.

‘Consequently, the Air Component dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to engage the area, leading to the destruction of 3 of the targeted camps, some of which were seen engulfed in flames. Several of the criminals were also neutralized in the process.

‘The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), commends the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central zones of the country.’