From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has launched airstrikes against a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHT) training camp, destroying a suspected ammunition depot, and killing several terrorists at Nuwar in the Bama area of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, stated:

‘The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) Training Camp, along with a suspected ammunition depot, and neutralized several terrorists at Nuwar in the Bama area of Borno State. This was achieved through airstrikes executed on 14 January 2021 sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the cluster of huts and other structures in the settlement were being used to conduct combat training for the terrorists on a regular basis.

‘Consequently, the Air Task Force, after conducting series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships for a night air raid on the location. The helicopters scored devastating hits in the target area which led to the neutralization of several BHTs as well as the destruction of some of their structures, including the terrorists’ armoury, where multiple mini-explosions were observed amidst the raging fire. Several other terrorists were taken out in follow-on attacks by the helicopter gunships.

‘The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Great Nation. We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in the North East but also in every other troubled region of our beloved country.’