Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says that its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed another Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) stronghold, which was located at Gashiga, Borno State.

The NAF airstrikes also killed terrorists at their hideouts in Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad and at Bula Bello near the Sambisa Forest all in Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the operations were a response to Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicating that the terrorists were using the location as their staging area.

Daramola said in a statement: