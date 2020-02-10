Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) said its Operation Rattle Snake 3, launched to rout terrorists operating in the North-East, has killed top Boko Haram leaders, destroying their strongholds at Alafa Yagayaga on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno state.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement:

“The sustained onslaught against terrorist locations in the Northeast by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) under the auspices of Operation RATTLE SNAKE 3 has recorded another major success with the neutralization of some key Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders at Alafa Yagayaga on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. This was achieved on 8 February 2020 when fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE obliterated a compound in the settlement where the leaders had assembled for a meeting.

PRESS RELEASE OPERATION RATTLE SNAKE 3: NAF SUSTAINS ONSLAUGHT ON TERRORIST LOCATIONS AS IT NEUTRALIZES SOME KEY BOKO HARAM LEADERS, OBLITERATES THEIR HIDEOUT AT ALAFA YAGAYAGA IN BORNO STATEhttps://t.co/mSoNz9NlTY pic.twitter.com/sj5DjF6AGr — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) February 10, 2020

“The airstrike was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the BHT leaders had converged at the target compound for a meeting over the weekend. Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which confirmed the meeting venue, also observed several BHTs in and around other buildings in the vicinity of the compound. Bombs from the detailed attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the target leading to the obliteration of the compound and surrounding structures as well as the neutralization of their BHT occupants.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”