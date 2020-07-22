Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters says that the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has recorded success with the destruction of a bandits camp and killing of several of their fighters at Kabara forest in Zamfara State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a press statement on Wednesday, said:

‘The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has dealt another blow on armed bandits in Zamfara State with the disruption of a camp in the Kagara Forest as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters. The mission was conducted on 20 July 2020 pursuant to Human Intelligence reports indicating the heavy presence of the armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock, in a portion of the forest. This was later confirmed by a series of aerial surveillance missions.

The Air Component dispatched @NigAirForce fighter jets to engage bandits at KAGARA FOREST in Zamfara State. This led to the killing of armed bandits in the location. Some bandits attempting to escape were also taken out in follow-on attacks. Watch video: pic.twitter.com/JGWelD5hfx — DEFENCE HQ NIGERIA (@DefenceInfoNG) July 22, 2020

‘Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to engage the location, with their munitions hitting the targets leading to the killing of some of the armed bandits. Some of them who were seen attempting to escape camouflaged in between the livestock were taken out in follow-on attacks.

‘The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff to restore normalcy in the North-West and North-Central zones of the country.’