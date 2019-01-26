NAN

The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed a terrorists’ hideout and neutralised some of them at Kaicungul, a settlement about 100Km North West of Monguno, in Northern Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on Friday.

“The operation was conducted on Jan. 25, on the heels of credible intelligence indicating that the village was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists assembled to launch attacks against our troops’ locations.

“The ATF therefore detailed an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform for confirmatory surveillance of the location, which observed significant terrorists’ activities in the settlement.

“Accordingly, two Alpha Jet aircraft were scrambled to attack the hideout.

“The two aircraft took turns in attacking the location, recording successful hits on the target, leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralisation of some terrorists,” Daramola said.

READ ALSO: Late Joe Backson receives the post humous hero’s award alongside Islamic cleric Abubakar