The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of 60 senior officers, comprising 29 Air Vice Marshals and 31 Air Commodores, to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The council also approved the concessional commission of an Air Warrant Officer (AWO) and five Master Warrant Officers (MWO) to the rank of Flight Lieutenant.

Concessional commission is usually reserved for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) at the twilight of their career years in reward for hard work and in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

The senior officers promoted to the rank of AVM include: Precious Amadi, Nnamdi Ananaba, Abubakar Abdulkadir, Anthony Ndace, Usman Abdullahi, Eneobong Effiom, Iboro Etukudo, Abubakar Abdullahi, Sunday Aneke, Nnaemeka Ilo, Adeniyi Amesinlola, Ebimobo Ebiowe, and Micheal Onyebashi.

Others are: Emmanuel Shobande, Sayo Olatunde, Francis Edosa, Ahmed Shinkafi, Bashiru Mamman, Halim Adebowale, Ahmed Bakari, Framah Batnah, Adeniran Ademuwagun, Lanre Oluwatoyin, Titus Dauda, Olufemi Ogunsina, Paul Masiyer, Nkem Aguiyi, Abidemi Marquis and Oluwafemi Ogunmola.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of NAF, heartily congratulated the newly-promoted senior officers and SNCOs.

Amao also urged them to see the elevation as an impetus to re-dedicate themselves towards effective and efficient service delivery, especially in today’s era of joint force employment.

Meanwhile, the newly-promoted senior officers would be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.