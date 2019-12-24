Philip Nwosu

Three persons suspected to have forged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) identity card and presented themselves as NAF officers have been arrested by personnel of the force.

The three men identified as Lukman Useni, 25, Alabi Kehinde Sherif, and Bukola Gbadebo, were alleged to have connived and forged the NAF identity card which was given to Lukman Useni who was using the card and a military camouflage to defraud unsuspecting persons.

The Commander 651 Base Services Group Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sunday Makinde, who paraded the suspects said they would be handed over to the police for prosecution, warning that criminals using the outfit of the NAF or its identity card to desist from such acts and have a change of heart.

Makinde said the NAF remains committed to working with other security agencies to ensure peace and security throughout Lagos state so that the lawabiding citizens can pursue their legitimate aspiration without hindrance.

He assured that the NAF is a highly disciplined organization focused on the discharge of its constitutional responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of country, while respecting the rule of law fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

The Base Commander said the force will not condone any act capable of negating its core values or that tarnish its image either by its personnel or any other individual, urging the general public to report suspected imposters to the nearest military base or the police for appropriate action.

He revealed that the suspects were apprehended at the Ajao Estate area of Lagos by members of the force attached to the Lagos State security initiative, OPERATION MESA with laptop computers and other equipment in the act of producing various military and para-military identity cards.

Recently, the men of the Forward Operations Base, NAF at Ahanve, Badagry, arrested one Onyeka Ibekwe in Owode town, for impersonation.