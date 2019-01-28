From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The new Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the Nigerian Air Force Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Peter Uzezi, has assured Nigerians of the readiness of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to ensure smooth general election.

Uzezi, who said this shortly after he took over the leadership of the command from AVM Napoleon Bali, at the command headquarters, said he would sustain the legacies left behind by his predecessor, who is now the AOC special operations Bauchi.He expressed his gratitude to the CAS for finding him worthy of being entrusted with such an onerous responsibility and assured he would not disappoint. According to him, the command, under his leadership, would continue to strive to fulfil its mandate of providing tactical and strategic airlift, in support of military operations, while also providing assistance to civil authority whenever required.

Uzezi seized the opportunity to remind the personnel of the command of their role in securing life and property of all Nigerians, especially during and after the 2019 elections.

Bali, in his remarks, noted that he had done his best and implored personnel of the command to give him the same support that was extended to him.

The Handing and Taking Over Ceremony was rounded off with the Command 2019 First Quarter Regimental Dinner Night (RDN) at the NAF Officers’ Mess Yenagoa.

Special Guest of honour at the dinner and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, represented by his deputy, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah (retd), commended the NAF for sustaining the culture of regimentation, for which the military is known.

Jonah said the essence of RDN is to foster comradeship and deepen solidarity among the military and other institutions.