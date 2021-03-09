From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, AVM Olusegun Philip, has called on all officers and men of the Force to remain dedicated to duty in the face of the banditry and the insurgency plaguing the country.

Philip made the call during the handing and taking over ceremony between him and his successor, AVM Idi Lubo, at the TAC Headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Tuesday.

Philip, who has been posted to Abuja as Chief of Standards and Evaluation, encouraged Principal Staff officers (PSOs) and Commanders on the ground to give the same support they gave to him to the new AOC to enable him to operate in the right environment to perform his job.

The incoming AOC, AVM Lubo, while thanking the outgoing AOC for his kind words, called on all hands to be on deck to ensure the adequate security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

‘We are here to serve our country. We must learn to work together as a team with all field commanders and all security agencies especially as Commander of OPWS,’ Lubo stated.

The new AOC enjoined members of host communities to be peace-loving, to work together with the NAF and table any grievance they have to the state government.

‘We will be law-abiding and not have any reasons whatsoever to be at loggerheads with the host communities,’ Lubo said.