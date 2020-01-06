Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The newly-posted Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Olusegun Philip, has promised to contribute his quota towards ensuring that TAC, which is the engine room of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), continues to live up to its name.

AVM Philip, who made the promise during the handing and taking-over ceremony which held at the conference room of the TAC on Monday, solicited the cooperation of all officers and men of the Command to enable him to succeed in his assignment.

He thanked the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for finding him worthy to command the TAC, even as he promised to continue where his immediate predecessor, AVM Charles Ohwo, stopped, to make Nigeria a better place, especially at a time when the country is combating insurgencies.

Earlier during the handing-over, AVM Ohwo, who is now to oversee the affairs of NAF’s Special Operations Command in Bauchi, thanked all officers for the cooperation given to him while he served as AOC TAC, as he urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.

Until his present appointment as the AOC TAC, AVM Olusegun Philip was the Director of Evaluation NAF Headquarters, Abuja.