Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has killed 82 bandits in an air bombardment on their strongholds at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina and Zamfara states and recovered several weapons from them.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known said: ‘No fewer than 67 bandits, armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) Guns, have been neutralised and several others injured in air interdiction missions executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State. In the same vein, about 15 armed bandits were eliminated in airstrikes conducted by the Air Component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State. Both airstrikes were carried out yesterday, 23 November 2020, sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the 2 forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

‘The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Component to attack the 2 locations took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from airstrikes.

‘The Military High Command commends the troops and other security agencies operating in the North-West zone for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in order to eradicate all armed bandits. Members of the public within the affected areas are please requested to promptly report any persons with suspicious injuries to the nearest security or law enforcement agency post.