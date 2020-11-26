Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the air component of operation Hadarin Daji have killed 82 bandits in an air bombardment on their strongholds at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina and Zamfara states and recovered several weapons from them.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said: “No fewer than 67 bandits armed with very high calibre weapons, including anti-aircraft guns have been neutralised and several others injured in air interdiction missions executed by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State. In the same vein, about 15 armed bandits were eliminated in air strikes conducted by the air component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State. Both air strikes were carried out yesterday, November 23, 2020, sequel to credible human intelligence reports as well as aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the two forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the air component to attack the two locations took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from air strikes.”