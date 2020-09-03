Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has bombarded another hideout belonging to members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and killed scores of their fighters at Kaza along the Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis of Borno State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the air strike was carried out following intelligence reports indicating a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the settlement.

Enenche in a statement said: “In continuation of the sustained offensive against criminal elements in the North East of the Country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and destroyed compounds housing them at Kaza along the Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis of Borno State.

“The air strike was executed on September 1 following credible human intelligence reports as well as confirmatory intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicating a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the settlement.

“The identified locations within the settlement were therefore attacked by fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force, resulting in the destruction of the structures and the neutralization of some of the ISWAP fighters”.