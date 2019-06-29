Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force(NAF), to remain alert imbibe physical training as a way of life to deal with the emerging security challenges in the country.

Abubakar, who gave the charge at

2019 Nigerian Air Force(NAF), Second quarter2019 route March in Abuja, said continuous physical training remains the only way to deal divisively with terrorists and other criminals terrorizing the country with their activities.

Represented by the Chief Of Policy and Plans(COPP), Air Vice Marshall Emmanuel Anebi at the occasion, Abubakar, said the second quarter route March is aimed at ensuring that officer and men are not only physically fit but agile and combat ready to face the adversaries at the shortest possible time.

The NAF, Chief While commending the personnel for their gallantry said “the route March Is one of the calendar event of the NAF and taking place simonstanously in all NAF units and formations across the country.

“The aim is to ensure that we have agile, physically fit and combat ready officers and and men to perform their various duties and that has been exhibited by all of you this morning.

“The successful outcome of the exercise attest to the fact that you are all capable and combat ready whenever you are called upon.

“The excervhse has been very successful as there was no casualty

This goes to demonstrate the standard of physical fitness and the mental agility that is in the Nigerian Air force today which is in tandem with the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff on human capacity development

“I commend all of you for this show of gallantry and urge you to maintain this tempo even in your personnel level”.