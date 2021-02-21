Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Vice Marshall Oladayo Amao, has ordered for an investigation into the ill-fated crash of the Nigerian Air Force plane on Sunday morning in Abuja.

Amao, has also called for calm while sympathizing with the families of the deceased personnel on board the ill fated aircraft.

Director public relations and information Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola who made this known in a statement said:

“This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased”.