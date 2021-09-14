From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, has charged troops engaged in the ongoing anti-banditry operations in the North West region of the country to flush out bandits and other criminals terrorizing the peace of the zone in the shortest possible time.

Amao, who gave the charge while on an operational visit to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State, equally charged them to remain disciplined, focus and vigilant until the security situation improves

He said the onslaught against bandits and their activities has continued to yield positive results.

‘This is not the time for you to be complacent or assume that we have overcome the enemy. Rather times like this calls for utmost discipline, alertness and extra focus on the task ahead,’ he said.

NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement that the NAF Chief commended them for their gallantry, dedication to duty and resolve towards ensuring that the fight against banditry in the North West is brought to a conclusive end.

Welcoming the CAS, the Joint Task Force Commander of OPHD who also doubles as the General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Bassey, briefed the CAS on ongoing operations in Zamfara State and the entire northwestern area and said the operations have recorded tremendous successes with the destruction of bandits hideouts decimation of several others.

He thanked the CAS for ensuring that the Air Component as well as the NAF Special Forces are well trained and equipped for deployment to operational areas in the Region, adding that the renewed vigour exhibited by both Air and ground troops would no doubt be instrumental towards bringing the security situation in Zamfara State and environs to an end.

While on the visit, the NAF Chief took time to visit wounded airmen at the Federal Medical Centre and 207 Quick Response Group, Gusau where he assured them of his commitment towards their medical attention and complete recovery.

