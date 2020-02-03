Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Almost a year after the inaugural flight to the Bayelsa International Airport was made, a Nigerian Airforce jet on Sunday landed at the airport, further confirming its readiness to commence commercial flight activities.

Commenting on the landing and take-off of the jet, the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Air Vice Marshal Ibukun Ojeyemi, said the jet was on a survey mission.

Ojeyemi was quoted as saying that with the quality of the airport and its state-of-the-art facilities, Bayelsans should expect more air force jets landing at the airport.

He lauded the Seriake Dickson administration for building a world-class airport, noting that the facilities at the airport are capable of accommodating a Boeing 747 aircraft.

AVM Ojeyemi, who recently led a high-powered delegation of senior officers of the NAF on a courtesy visit to Governor Dickson, disclosed that the landing of its jet on Sunday signals the commencement of the use of the facility by NAF.

According to him, the NAF will use the airport pending the issuance of the relevant civil aviation license for the commencement of full operations.

He described the landing and take-off of the NAF jet as smooth and impressive, as it was witnessed by some officers and men of the command and other civilians, amid excitement.