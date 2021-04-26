From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it has commenced investigation into the alleged air bombardment of troops location at Mainok village about 55 kilometers to Maiduguri, by one of its fighter jet, over the weekend.

Over twenty soldiers were said to have died in the attack. The situation which has thrown the Nigerian army and the entire armed forces into a mourning mood was the talk of the day at all the Defence Headquarters, Army Headquarters, Navy headquarters and the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force visited by Daily Sun on monday.

It was gathered that the service chiefs are holding crucial meetings with operational commanders and other top officers to unravel the real cause of the attack.

The Nigerian Air Force, said it was disturbed by the viral pictures of the outcome of the attack which went viral on the social media.

A top NAF officer who does not want his name mentioned in print, told Daily Sun that “We woke up this morning and saw the tweets flying all over the place that our aircraft killed dozens of soldiers. they might have misfired or fired wrongly on troops location.

“So we have sent all those details to the Joint Task Force, the Air Component Command for them to put everything together, check together and ascertain what really happened.

“If it happened that our aircraft may have misfired, we have to say it if it is not, we will have to say it but the most important thing is that we have to be sure of what really transpired before we come out with something that way we will know where it is emanating from”. The source said

When contacted, NAF Director of public relations and information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the NAF, was investing. He said the NAF has already responded to the incident on its tweeter handle “The attention of the @NigAirForce has been drawn to reports alleging “How NAF Killed over 20 Nigerian Army Personnel by Accident in Air Strike” at Mainok which is about 55km to Maiduguri. The NAF wishes to state that visuals and reports being circulated are currently being investigated and the general public will be duly updated on the alleged incident. All inquiries should please be directed to the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force or forwarded to [email protected]”

Meanwhile the Nigerian army is expected to issue a statement on the incident any moment from now.