From Molly Kilete, Abuja

In its continued effort aimed at boosting its recruitment drive to tackle various internal security challenges in the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of recruitment exercise for qualified candidates as Trades and Non-Trades Airmen/Airwomen for Basic Military Training Course 43/2022.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet who made this known in a statement, said the online registration which commenced on April 11, 2022 will end on May 22.

“In addition to other compulsory requirements, interested applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, medically and physically fit and must not have any criminal convictions by a court of law.

“Additionally, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 22 for non-tradesmen/women and 18 and 25 years for tradesmen/women and must possess a minimum academic qualification of 5 credits, including Mathematics and English Language in not more than 2 sittings in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

“Recruitment interview exercise will hold from 27 June to 28 August 2022. Applicants are to note that online registration and all other recruitment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made at any point throughout the Exercise.

“Interested applicants can apply online at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng, ” the statement added,” the statement added.