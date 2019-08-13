Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Operation Green Sweep launched to wipe out remnants of terrorists has recorded another success with the destruction of a major operational base of the terrorists.

According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Operation green sweep also killed scores of Boko Haram Terrorists at Izza (BHT) on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State in an air raid conducted on August 9.

Daramola said: “The intensive air strikes being conducted under the auspices of Operation Green Sweep 3 have yielded more successes as the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, on 9 August, decimated a major tactical base of the BHT and neutralised scores of their fighters at Izza on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. The location was designated for attack after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions had established that the location was being used as a staging area from where the BHT elements launch their attacks.

“Consequently, the ATF scrambled three alpha jet aircrafts to attack the location, with the timing synchronised to inflict maximum damage and mortality on the terrorists. As a result, there was massive devastation on the affected target, while scores of terrorists were killed in the process.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.”