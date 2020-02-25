The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed some Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) structures and logistics facilities at Garin Maloma and Parisu in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“The air strikes were executed on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, as part of the ongoing Operation RATTLE SNAKE III based on credible intelligence reports indicating that elements of the BHTs that carried out the attack on Garkida in Adamawa State originated from camps within the Sambisa Forest.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched its attack aircraft to engage both locations, destroying several structures housing the terrorists as well as some of their logistics stores, which were seen engulfed in flames,” he said.

He said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations. (NAN)