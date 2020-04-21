The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday distributed food items and other palliatives to members of host communities of NAF Base Bill Clinton Drive Abuja, to mark its 56th anniversary.

The distribution of the items at Nuwalege, one of the host communities, was done the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by AVM Isiaka Amao, NAF Chief of Policy and Plans.

He said the palliatives was aimed at contributing toward the Federal Government’s effort to assuage the hardship occasioned by the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Abubakar said that before the pandemic, NAF Day was usually celebrated with fanfare, lectures and other activities.

He said the fanfare and sequence of events that usually herald the occasion have been dispensed with in keeping with the mood of the nation because of the pandemic.

The air chief advised the host communities to stay safe and maintain social distancing as well as obey stipulated precautionary measures.

Earlier, Air Commodore Simon Peter, the Commander, Headquarter NAF Camp Abuja, said the week was a special one for the Service as it mark its 56th Anniversary.

“The Year 2020 is proving to be a special one that has brought with it unexpected turn of events in our socio-economic lives and as early as this time of the year everybody is wondering what the Post COVID 19 period will look like,” he said.

Peter noted that due to the prevailing circumstances, the air chief directed the distribution of palliatives to the poor and vulnerable groups in the host communities of NAF Bases nationwide.

He said for the first phase of the programme the target is about 500 families covering the Nuwalege Community and Zamani Community off Bill Clinton Drive as well as the Ushafa Community in Bwari Area Council.

“Therefore, today alone there shall be distribution of palliatives to three different communities starting with Nuwalege Community where we are right now,” he said.

Mrs Mabi Jerry, a beneficiary who is a widow with nine children at Nuwalege community, thanked the NAF for the gesture.

“I am very grateful to the Nigerian Air Force for giving me and others these items, it will help us a lot, they have done well,” she said. (NAN)