Molly Kilete, Abuja

Activities lined up for the Nigerian Air Force(NAF) Day celebrations has commenced with an exhibition on research and development in Abuja.

The exhibition, which is expected to be declared open by Vice President Professor Yemi Osibajo, is taking place at the Eagle Square Abuja and is being attended by top military commanders from the NAF, Army and Nigerian Navy.

The exhibition is featuring product manufactured locally by the various units, commands and formation of the Nigerian Air Force across the country.

Some of the items on display at the exhibition ground include locally made weapons, tyre breakers, foreign objects debris, charging dock for obsolete runway markers, runway edge lights, hexacopter, JC-6Rocket Launcher, coil bell, FM/GSM jammers among others.

Some research institutions are also represented at the event.

Also on ground to display their locally made products are personnel from the Nigerian Army and Navy, who are displaying their locally-made ships and AUVs, respectively.