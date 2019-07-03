Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said its Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI, set up to wipe out banditry have killed 20 armed bandits at Munhaye in Zamfara State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said “The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized no fewer than 20 armed bandits at a location near Munhaye in Zamfara State in air strikes conducted yesterday, 2 July 2019. The operation was executed sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that scores of armed bandits had assembled at the location for a meeting, supposedly with the intention of attacking innocent civilians in the surrounding communities.

“The Air Component therefore scrambled a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet to attack the location, which is about 15 kilometres from the boarder with Katsina State. Upon arrival overhead the area, the Alpha Jet observed over 30 armed bandits attempting to flee the location whilst firing at the approaching attack aircraft. The Alpha Jet engaged the bandits with effective fire, neutralizing 20 of them.

“The NAF, working in consonance with other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the Country”.