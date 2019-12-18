Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Wednesday said its fighter jets engaged in the counter-insurgency war in the North East have destroyed more terrorists’ camps at Ngoske in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement issued in Abuja that “the sustained air strikes being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the auspices of Operation RATTLE SNAKE have yielded further results with the destruction of another Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) camp at Ngoske in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on 16 December 2019 after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft had, over a series of missions, observed a scaling up of terrorists’ activities in some compounds within the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed an enhanced force package of attack aircraft to engage the location. Overhead the target area, a significant number of terrorists were observed. The munitions from the attack aircraft hit the designated location, wiping out a part of the cluster of buildings in the area and neutralizing several of the BHT fighters.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.”