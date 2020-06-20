Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded another logistics distribution centre and meeting point of the the Boko Haram group and killed scores of the terrorists at Bula Korege, on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The Air Task Force (ATF), also immobilized one gun trucks belonging to the terrorists during the operations

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche in a statement said “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and immobilized one of their gun trucks at Bula Korege, a terrorists’ logistics distribution centre and meeting point, on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. This feat was achieved via air strikes executed on 17 June 2020 as part of missions being conducted under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted a large number of BHT fighters and a gun truck within the settlement.

Consequently, the Air Task Force scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location.

“Upon arrival overhead the settlement, the NAF jets engaged the target area, taking out some structures and neutralizing some of the terrorists. The gun truck, while retreating from the location due to the strong firepower from the air, began engaging the attack aircraft with its anti-aircraft gun. However, the jets, after conducting evasive maneuvres, tracked the vehicle and subsequently immobilized it a few kilometres outside the village. The occupants of the truck, who attempted to flee, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the fighter jets.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism.

The Defence Headquarters equally urge them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country”.