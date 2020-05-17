Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters, said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed more operational bases of the Boko Haram group and killed several of its fighters in an air raid of the Sambisa Forest.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, said “Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State have been set in disarray as a result of massive air strikes conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 15 May 2020.

The operation was executed based on credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed that the terrorists had up scaled their activities in the settlement by importing additional fighters and increasing their logistics stocks preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements. Consequently, the ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location.