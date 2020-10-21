Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the sustained airstrikes against terrorists and other criminals in the North-East have continued to yield positive results with the air bombardment of a training and logistics bases belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), at Tumbun Barorowa on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, said:

‘The sustained air strikes being conducted against terrorist elements in the North-East of the Country under subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI have continued to yield tangible results. The latest of these is the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Training Camp, along with some of their logistics storage facilities, at Tumbun Barorowa on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

‘The air interdiction mission was undertaken on 19 October 2020 sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the settlement served as venue for the training of ISWAP fighters. Confirmatory aerial surveillance missions also led to the identification of some structures under dense vegetation within the settlement where the terrorists store their small arms and logistics supplies.

‘Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, whose barrage of bombs and rockets hit the target structures, some of which were seen engulfed in flames with thick black smoke. Several ISWAP fighters, who were observed firing at the attack aircraft, were also neutralized in the process.’