Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI, set up to wipe out banditry has killed 30 bandits in an air raid conducted at Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

The air raid conducted on Tuesday also led to the destruction of several strongholds of the bandits and other criminals terrorizing people of the state.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in statement, said: “The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed an armed bandits’ logistics store and neutralized no fewer than 30 bandits in air strikes conducted yesterday, May 26, in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

“The operation was executed based on credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that a thatched structure within the forest was being used by the bandits to store their logistics items. Fortuitously, an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft on patrol spotted some of the armed bandits on motorcycles, who were tracked to the storehouse where they lodged some items.