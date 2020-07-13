The Defence Headquarters said the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, have destroyed another stronghold belonging to armed bandits at Kwiambana Forest in Zamfara State.

The fighter jets was also said to have killed scores of bandits and destroyed some of the motorcycles used for their operation.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche made this known in a statement. The statement reads: “In continuation of the sustained onslaught against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the North-West and North-Central states of the country, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has attacked another armed bandits’ camp in the Southwestern part of Kwiambana Forest in Zamfara State, neutralizing scores of their fighters

This was achieved through air strikes executed on July 10, 2020 after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that a group of structures hidden under the dense forest vegetation served as hideouts for suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and fighters under the notorious ar med bandit kingpin, Dogo Gede.

“The air component, therefore, dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target causing damage to some structures in the camp and neutralizing scores of the criminals. Several bandits, who were seen attempting to flee on foot and on about 15 motorcycles, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the helicopters. HUMINT sources later revealed that several of the bandits were neutralized and their motorcycles destroyed as a result of the air strikes.

Similarly, the Defence Headquarters said troops on anti banditry operations in the North-West zone of the country have rescued the kidnapped victims and recovered 714 cows and sheep in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

Enenche, who made this known, said the soldiers from Operation Hadarin Daji, also arrested five members of Yan Sakai group and a gun fabricator along Maga- Kyabu-Tadurga village road and recovered one motorcycle, 10 dane guns, one catapult, one knife, one saw,16 plugs, one axe and three mobile telephones.