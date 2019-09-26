Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a major logistics base and training camp belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Kusuma, on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known said:

“The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded another major success in its sustained air offensive against terrorists’ targets in the northeastern part of the country.

“The feat was achieved on 25 September 2019, when Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, detailed by the ATF, destroyed a major Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics base and training camp at Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

“The air strike was executed after credible intelligence reports had established that a section of the settlement was serving as a training camp for the terrorists, while some buildings within the camp were being used to store their fuel, arms and ammunition as well as other logistics supplies. “The pre-attack surveillance showed scores of fighters attempting to flee the location upon hearing the sound of the attack aircraft. They were engaged by the attack aircraft in successive passes, neutralising many of them. The terrorists’ logistics supply store, which was also hit, was seen engulfed in flames due to the raid.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.”