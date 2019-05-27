Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its air component on internal security operations in Zamfara State has killed dozens of armed bandits and destroyed their operational base at Doumbourou Forest.

NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said the bandits’ camp was destroyed on Saturday following human intelligence (HUMINT) reports that some locations within the forest were being used by the bandits as hideouts.

Daramola said: “The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed an armed bandits’ camp and neutralized dozens of bandits in air strikes conducted at Doumbourou Forest in Zamfara State. The operation was executed on May 25, pursuant to human intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that some locations within the forest were being used by the armed bandits as hideouts, including a group of huts belonging to a notorious kingpin named ‘Dangote’.

“Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), an Alpha Jet aircraft was detailed to attack the armed bandits’ camp leading to the destruction of their structures and neutralisation of close to two dozen bandits.

“The NAF, working in consonance with other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the country.