Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), has said that its Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation DIRAN MIKIYA has destroyed another logistics base of bandits at a location within Kagara Forest, in Zamfara State.

NAF director of public relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in Abuja, said four bandits were killed during the bombardment.

Daramola in a statement said: “In continuation of its sustained intensive air operations against armed bandits’ hideouts in Zamfara State and its environs, the Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation DIRAN MIKIYA has destroyed some logistics stores belonging to the bandits at a location within Kagara Forest. The operation was executed yesterday, 13 April, following credible intelligence indicating that some of the bandits who had fled their camps as a result of NAF’s earlier air strikes had relocated some logistics items, including fuel, motorcycles and local arms making equipment, to another location within Kagara Forest.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Mi-35 helicopter gunship supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the target.

The target area initially appeared uninhabited. However, as the helicopter approached, some of the bandits were seen emerging from under the shrubbery and running away from the area. The helicopter engaged the target recording successful hits on the logistics facility, which was engulfed in flames with thick black smoke seen. Some bandits, who fired at the aircraft, were taken out by the helicopter. Reports from independent sources, including local informants and village leaders around the general area, later confirmed that the logistics base was totally destroyed and four bandits were killed as a result of the attack.

“The NAF, working in consonance with surface forces and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the Country”.