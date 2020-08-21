Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said air strikes conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, have continued to yield positive result with the bombardment of several terrorists camps and killing scores of their fighters at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State.

Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, said most of the areas destroyed where places used by the territorial to launch attacks.

Enenche in a statement said “Air strikes being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM have continued to yield tangible results. The latest of these is the destruction of several Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) structures and neutralization of their fighters at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State on 19 August 2020.

“The mission was executed after credible intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions established that the settlement was one of those being used by the terrorists as staging area to launch attacks. Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters, which engaged the location recording devastating hits resulting in the obliteration of several structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain its efforts to rid the North East of all terrorists and other criminal elements”.