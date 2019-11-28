Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF), under Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has killed several terrorists at their hideout in Ngoske, on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

The hideout is said to be one of the locations being used by the terrorists as a conference centre to meet, plan and launch attacks against military positions in the southern Borno.

Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said: “In continuation of the sustained offensive air operations against Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) elements in Borno State, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, yesterday, 27 November 2019, neutralised several terrorists at their hideout in Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

“The operation was conducted pursuant to credible intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations being used by the BHTs as a staging area from where they launch attacks against own troops positions in the southern part of the State. Accordingly, the ATF detailed its aircraft to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, over 30 terrorists were spotted near a large building surrounded by other smaller structures. The location was subsequently engaged by the attack aircraft, destroying some of the structures and neutralizing some BHTs. Other terrorists, who attempted to flee the location in disarray, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”