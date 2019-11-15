Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its fighter jets have bombarded another stronghold belonging to members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and killed scores of their members at Mallam Fatori on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said: “Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have suffered severe losses in a joint counter-offensive mounted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole and troops of the 89 and 97 Task Force Battalions of Sector 3 at Mallam Fatori on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

“The routing of the terrorists took place yesterday, November 13, 2019, sequel to intelligence reports on the movement of ISWAP fighters in some gun trucks towards the troops’ location in Mallam Fatori.

“In response, the ATF immediately scrambled two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to provide Close Air Support (CAS) as well as an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which provided enhanced situational awareness for the ground troops as they engaged the terrorists. The combined sustained, intensive fire rained on the terrorists, from the air and on the ground, caused them to beat a hasty retreat. This was, however, not before two of their gun trucks were destroyed. The attack platforms also tracked the fleeing terrorists, further neutralizing some of their fighters as they attempted to escape.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”