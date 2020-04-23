Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As part of activities marking its 56th anniversary celebration, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday distributed palliatives to four communities in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The distribution exercise, according to the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Olusegun Philips was carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA).

Speaking during the events which held in Abinsi, Fiidi, Ugondo and Ter Makurdi communities, the AOC noted that the gesture was inspired by the need to reach out to people in NAF’s host communities especially at this critic period of lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“NAF is celebrating its 56th anniversary and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has thought it wise to reach out to the host communities. We are all aware of COVID-19 pandemic. CAS said we should give you these palliatives to cuhion the effect of the lockdown.

He added that the communities were chosen because they have been very loving and peaceful as well as supportive of the Nigerian Air Force.

The AOC while urging the 240 beneficiaries of the food items to share with members of their families maintained that things could be tougher in days to come, hence the need for everyone to continue to adhere to all precautionary measures to reduce the impact of the pandemic in the country.

Also speaking, the AOC’s wife, Mrs. Antonia Philips informed the beneficiaries that wife of CAS, Hajia Hafsat Abubakar had asked them to come and donate food items to widows and single mothers in the host communities to help cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“That’s why we have come to our host communities. I urge you to stay safe in your environments by keeping social distancing and other precautionary measures to ensure that you and and your families are safe.”

Responding on behalf of their communities, the Ter Makurdi, Chief Sule Abenga as well as the District Head of Abinsi, Chief Christopher Apaki thanked the NAF for considering their communities for such gesture saying they would remember it for a very long time.

Some of the beneficiaries including Mama Jumai Lipita, Salome Luka and Emmanuel Sachia described the palliatives as manner from heaven and prayed God to continue to bless NAF, the CAS, AOC and all officers and men.

Items distributed included bags of rice, tubers of yam, sachets of tomatoes, salt and other condiments.