From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Emene community in Enugu East Local Government of Enugu State, was last Wednesday thrown into jubilation as one of its big tenants, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) carried out a comprehensive free medical outreach in the area.

The outreach which was part of activities marking commemorating the NAF 57th anniversary saw about 405 residents of the host community benefitting.

It featured medical counseling, health talks, sugar and blood pressure check, dental care, free drugs and referrals.

While the free medical services were going on, the Nigerian Air Force Wives Association (NAFOWA) in the spirit of the celebration visited children of the Guardian Angels Motherless Babies Home, Enugu which is also in the area and presented gift items and undisclosed cash to them.

One of the beneficiaries of the medical care, Emmanuel Onu, expressed joy and appreciated NAF for the free medical attention given to him and other members of his family.

Onu, who is a public servant with the Accident Investigative Bureau (AIP) at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) Enugu, said that was the first time they received “comprehensive medical care under one roof.”

Another beneficiary, 70-year-old Agnes Nwoke, was full of appreciation and lauded NAF leadership for such initiative and the free eye drugs and insecticide treated net given to her.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Ground Training Command, NAF, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Frank Oparah who flagged off the exercise said it was a deliberate effort by the air force to improve civil-military-relations with the people.

Represented by the Chief of Staff to the Command, Air Commodore Anthony Vonumbagai, he explained that all services, drugs and medical referral done were comprehensively funded by the NAF: “The medical outreach is part of the steps being taken by the current NAF leadership, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, at improving healthcare delivery for host communities.”

He disclosed that other services such as de-worming of children; distribution of treated mosquito nets and provision of quality drugs to beneficiaries were part of the exercise.

He however, thanked the state, local government and community leaders for mobilizing the residents of Emene community for the exercise and making it “a huge success.”

Daily Sun observed that most of those that attended the medical outreach were diagnosed with malaria; while other illnesses diagnosed were respiratory and urinary tract infections, diabetes and hypertension.