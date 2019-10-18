The Nigerian Air Force on Friday graduated 40 Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of course 9, 2019, in Kaduna.

The Commandant, Regiment Training Centre, Kaduna, Grp. Capt. Isaac Subi, said that the 40 Sergeant Majors, which included two females, were trained intensively for 13 weeks.

He said the training was to bridge the gap between officers and the order ranks.

“The RSMs play unique roles as the bridge between the officers corps and order ranks cadre and also serve as custodians of military traditions, ethics and values.’’

Subi also stressed that the training of RSMs was vital due to the shortfall of sergeant majors occasioned by retirements and disengagement.

“The last RSMs course was conducted in 2015. It is in realisation of this gap and in line with the efforts to develop capacity that the current leadership of NAF approved the conduct of this course.”

Subi added that being part of the course curriculum, the students were exposed to series of leadership and management models, general service writing, unit administration and effective communication skills.

“The students were also taught general service knowledge with emphasis on roles of NAF, Range management, weapon training, civil military relations, Air Force laws and instructional battle procedure.

“Others courses covered by the curriculum are foot and arm drill, techniques. We also invited resource persons to deliver lectures on specific topics and tours were conducted to consolidate classroom lectures,’’ Subi said.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Ground Training Command (GTC), AVM Idi Amin, said that discipline and regimentation were the core principles of the military in which the tradition, ethics and customs of the NAF were enshrined.

“You should exhibit those principles and knowledge you have acquired during the 13 weeks in intensive training. It will help you function effectively wherever you would be deployed to as Squadron Sergeant Majors or RSMs.

“Being RSMs is by merit and not selection and seniority; therefore, you must have a commanding personality and gain the confidence of both commissioned and non-commissioned officers.

“You must continue to uphold the values of NAF and update your selves within the dynamics of the current security challenges facing Nigeria and contribute your quota to the peaceful resolution of contending issues,” Amin said.

The AOC urged the graduants to sustain the high level of professionalism they exhibited during the course of training.

He also called on them to gain confidence in their commanders by being honest and reliable to drive their units to lofty heights.

Amin commended the Chief of Air Staff for his visionary leadership and dedication to capacity building and continuous support to ground training command. (NAN)