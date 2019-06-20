The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 401 Flying Training School Kaduna, on Thursday graduated no fewer than 26 students pilots of course 45 and 16, trained to handle Diamond and Super Mushak trainer aircraft.

The Commandant, Air Traffic Services Training Centre Kaduna, AVM Haruna Mohammed who was the special guest of honour, said the graduation of another set of student pilots was a positive deviation from the past when flying training in the NAF plummeted to its lowest ebb in the 90’s.

*During that period, ab initio flying training took over 3-6 yeas to be concluded owing to the myriad of challenges on platform type, logistics and other sundry issues.

“Thus, concerted efforts were made from mid-2006 to date by successive Nigerian Air Force administrations to rejuvenate flying training in the Nigerian Air Force.

“To this end, I sincerely acknowledge the efforts of the Chief of the Air Staff whose diligence has materialized to the gains of today and which we shall continue to build on for the future.”

Mohammed disclosed that since the inception of current leadership, the NAF has made some acquisitions to boost ab initio flying training.

“Specifically, 10 Super Mushshak, 5 Diamond 40 and 1 Diamond 42 aircraft were acquired for flying training here at 401 Flying Training School.”

He added that training has been one of the main focus of the present Nigerian Air Force leadership, “which is why the first key driver of the CAS is human capacity development through robust and result-oriented training for enhanced professional performance.”

“I must therefore commend the Commander, instructor pilots, supporting staff, and indeed all personnel of 401 Flying Training School for a job well done in developing human capacity for excellent service delivery in the Nigerian Air Force.”

Mohammed also congratulated the students for their accomplishments, noting that they “have shown grit, courage and determination.”

“However, you must all know that this is just the beginning of your career in the NAF,” he added, and enjoined them to sustain the same attitude of rugged determination as they proceed to the next phase of military flying training.

“As you know, the reward for hard work is more hard work, so I encourage you the graduating student pilots, to continue to work hard to reach the zenith of your career.”

Earlier, Air Cmdr Enebong Effiom, Commander 401 Flying Training School, disclosed that it was the first time the School graduated students on both platforms at the same time

Effiom said the School has recorded tremendous achievements, including the graduation of 88 student pilots, of which 70 were on the Diamond 40 aircraft and 18 on the Super Mushshak aircraft, excluding those who just graduated.

He explained that the sustenance of training is an indicator that the enabling environment and other logistics necessary to support flying training are being provided for the Unit.