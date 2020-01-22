Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Air Vice Marshal Ibukun Ojeyemi, has described the Bayelsa International Airport as an amazing facility with state-of-the-art-equipment.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Wednesday, quoted AVM Ojeyemi as having made the assertion when he led a high-powered delegation of senior officers of the NAF on a courtesy visit to Governor Henry Seriake Dicksob in his office

AVM Ojeyemi who said that he visited the airport on the second day of his resumption of duty in the state expressed the readiness of the Nigerian Air force to use the facility pending the issuance of the civil aviation license for the commencement of its operations.

The Senior NAF Officer said that he was impressed with the terminal building, the brand new safety equipment, the tanker to support the fire service among others.

He said, “I want to thank you for the wonderful projects you have done here, in terms of the international and cargo airport. It was my second day here that I was at the airport, I saw the terminal building, I saw the safety equipment there, wonderful and fine equipments, brand new, operational and I saw that you equally put a tanker to support the fire services.

“We do not need civil license for us to use the airport because we have what we call, ‘standard and evaluation of an airport.’ Once any airport meets the standard of the Airforce which is common with all the Air forces worldwide, it equates our own license.

Responding, Governor Dickson called for increased presence of the Nigerian Airforce in the state in view of the completion of the state’s international airport to enhance its operations.

He urged the NAF to take due advantage of the Airport even before the issuance of the operational license to the state.

The Governor applauded the Nigerian Airforce for its collaborative efforts with the state government in fast tracking development.

He said, “The Airforce is our real number one partner in protecting those assets. Feel free to use the airport anytime as you deem fit before the civil aviation license even comes. I want to request that you begin the process of sending in your officers and men to have real presence over that airport. It’s our joint baby. We have done our part.

On the secondary school in Zarama, Yenagoa local government area, which the state government donated to the NAF, he assured that before his administration comes to an end, the Certificate of Occupancy and other title documents would be issued to facilitate its take off in September this year.