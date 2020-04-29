The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Wednesday inaugurated Two Block of 10×1 Single Officer’s Quarters for Nigerian Air Force Personnel at 207 Quick Response Group at Nigeria NAF Base Headquarters, Gusau.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report the Air Chief was represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal, Charles Ohwo.

Abubakar said providing training facilities with decent living accommodation for our personnel remains one of the priorities of NAF Headquaters under his leadership.

“These development efforts are in recognition of the fact that right training incentives and motivation impacts positively on troop morale.

“With this appropriate infrastructure the airmen are better equipped to perform their duties effectively and efficiently,” he said.

He said the 2×1 of single Officer’s Quarters building being inaugurated was aimed at boosting troops’ performance and provision of decent living condition to enable good rest for enhanced work productivity.

“I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and ensuring that the NAF was provided with the necessary required resources to fulfill our statutory responsibilities,” he added.

He commended Zamfara Govenment, traditional rulers and entire people of the state for their hospitality and cordial relationship with the Nigerian Air Force.

“l wish to state that no doubt NAF enjoys the peace and hospitality for which Zamfara is know for,” Abubakar said.

In his remark, Gov. Bello Matawalle commended the efforts of Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies for working hard to maintain peace and stability in the state.

Matawalle represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu said going by the minimum time frame within which the Air Force Base had come to stay in Zamfara.

“It clearly reflects the quality of leadership as demonstrated by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar in developing the 207 Quick Response Group, Gusau.

“Your presence as a security outfit in our state contributed greatly in complementing our efforts to curtail banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other major and monitoring security challenges bedeveiling the well being of our society.

“Let me at this point, on behalf of the state Executive Governor and entire people of the state, appreciate the recent operation at Gidan Jaja in Zurmi Local Government area by Officers and Men of the Nigerian Air Force that effectively neutralised hundreds of bandits and their camps,” Matawalle said.

The governor assured of continued support and cooperation to the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies.

Earlier, the Commander 207 Quick Response Group, Gusau, Air Commandore Jeff Ekwuribe, said that Group is one of the units that make up the Special Operations Command.

Ekwuribe said the unit was established primarily to complement the efforts of other security agencies operating in the state to curb the menace of insurgency within and around the state.

“We are today witnessing the commissioning of another 2 block of Single Officer’s Quarters for the proper accommodation of our personnel.

“It is worthy to mention that other structures are under construction, in not too distance time we will gather here again to commission other projects.

“We express our gratitude to Chief of Air Staff, we are indeed most grateful to this unique honour done to us,” he said. (NAN)